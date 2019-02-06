Braddon bag snatcher stopped by witness

A WITNESS intervened and restrained a man after he allegedly snatched a bag from a woman in Braddon this morning (Wednesday, February 6).

The bag snatcher, a 51-year-old Campbell man, was stopped at about 9am on Fawker Street in Braddon.

Police came and arrested the man who is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Police are taking this incident to remind people to consider the situation before putting themselves at risk.

Police are also seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6360744.