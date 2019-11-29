Canberra artist draws herself a top prize

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Philip Leeson Architects’ Prize of $5000 in the 2019 M16 Drawing Prize has gone to ACT artist Nicci Haynes.

It’s second time round for Haynes, who also won the drawing prize in 2017. Her 2019 winning work, “mad walk”, is a still taken from an animated series of drawings based on her video documentation of Canberra dancer Alison Plevey’s subtle response to a prompt for her to do a mad walk.

The $500 Delta Cleaning Services Prize was awarded to NSW artist Carolyn Craig for the work “bacterial nervosa” in which swear-words are played over Petrie dishes of acidophilus bacteria.

The Framing Store, Braddon Prize, a $500 framing voucher, went to NSW artist Andrea Wilson for her charcoal drawing, “CBD Gothic”.

“Looking at the pale, ghostly lights of the city, rising above the bush and bay, you have to ask whether it’s the black night bush, or the buildings, spilling light to a smoky sky that are truly melancholic,” Andrea Wilson said.

The M16 Drawing Prize, established in 2006, turns perceptions of what drawing can be in their head. It continues to grow in popularity and this year M16 received around 160 entries in many media, of which 21 were selected from around Australia by landscape architects, collectors and curators of Contour 556, Karina Harris and Neil Hobbs, who also chose the final award-winner.

M16 Artspace Drawing Prize Exhibition, 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday until December 13.