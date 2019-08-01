Ceramics market brings makers to the public

THE inaugural Emerging Makers Ceramics Market is coming up this weekend at Watson Arts Centre.

Established by the Canberra Potters, this market provides some of Canberra’s early-career ceramic artists with a new outlet to sell their wares and is an opportunity for members of the public to meet and buy directly from the maker.

On sale will be original, handmade ceramics including planter pots, tableware, sculptures, jewellery, vases and other objects.

Emerging Makers Ceramics Market, at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm,  Saturday and Sunday, August 3-4.

