Churchill Fellowship takes eight locals overseas

EIGHT Canberrans will head overseas and explore some of the most most pressing and emerging challenges Australia is facing after being awarded the Churchill Fellowship today (September 23).

A further 107 people from across Australian were awarded, with 24 people awarded in NSW, 22 from Victoria, 20 from QLD, 14 from WA, 10 from SA, 10 from Tasmania and seven from the NT.

Amongst the local winners is Braddon’s FARZANA CHOUDHURY, who was on the cover of “CityNews” on September 12 after she was names “Young Lawyer of the Year” in the ACT.

As part of the Churchill Fellowship, Farzana will head to New Zealand, US, Canada and the UK to research how other countries empower people facing poverty through their social and housing status rights-based models.

Lyneham’s TIMOTHY BEVITT was awarded the “Gilbert Spottiswood Churchill Fellowship” to investigate how intergenerational play and creativity can be used to build cohesive communities. He’ll head to New Zealand, US, UK and Finland.

JOEL DIGNAM, also from Lyneham, will learn how to best build an organisation to grow the power of renters to advocate for social change. He’ll research in the UK, US and New Zealand.

Yarralumla’s ARNAGRETTA HUNTER was awarded “The Bob and June Prickett Churchill Fellowship” and will travel to the UK, USA and the Netherlands to learn skills in narrative medicine for education of medical students, doctors, patients and families.

ALI AKBAR KHAN of Kaleen will head to the UK and US to research how to enhance support for gay male survivors of domestic violence.

The winner of the “Dr Dorothea Sandars Churchill Fellowship” went to Dr LAURA MACFARLANE-BERRY aura Macfarlane-Berry. She will investigate veterinary field epidemiology training programs for improved animal and public health in Thailand, China, Mauritius, Madagascar, Italy, US and Canada.

Kington’s SEYI ONITIRI will evaluate the suitability of programs for self-represented litigants for Australian courts in the US.

And Campbell’s NICOLA PALFREY will travel to US and the UK to understand how to make exposure to trauma and adversity in childhood a public health issue.

Churchill Trust CEO Adam Davey says the Churchill Fellowships recognise people with passion and drive, providing an unrivalled opportunity and freedom for people to experience world’s best practice on issues that matter to Australian communities.

“Each and every one of the 115 Churchill Fellows will return to Australia armed with the practical knowledge and experience needed to advance their projects and create new opportunities in Australia,” he says.