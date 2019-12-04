Cooma escapee heads towards Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are warning the public to not approach a man who escaped custody in Cooma this morning (December 4) and is believed to be travelling north towards the ACT.

Leigh Campbell, 35, fled from Cooma Local Court about 11.15am and was last seen heading north in a grey Ford Territory, registration CN49AB.

Campbell is described as being of Caucasian, 150-160cm tall, of medium build with short brown hair and tattoos on his head, neck and under his right eye.

If the public sees Leigh, police are urging them to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about these incidents is also urged to contact 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.