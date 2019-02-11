THE deterioration in housing affordability and access to housing that meets the needs and preferences of the Canberra community is a continuing concern, says UC professorial fellow and former chief minister Jon Stanhope. He joins […]
Garrett becomes an honorary ‘doctor’
THIS afternoon (February 11) activist, musician and former Cabinet Minister Peter Garrett will receive an honorary doctorate from ANU.
Recognised for his contributions to Australian music, environmental conservation, reconciliation with indigenous Australians and public service through his achievements as a singer, activist, advocate and politician, Mr Garrett will be conferred to the degree of Doctor of Laws “honoris causa” at University House at 3pm.
