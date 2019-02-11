Garrett becomes an honorary ‘doctor’

THIS afternoon (February 11) activist, musician and former Cabinet Minister Peter Garrett will receive an honorary doctorate from ANU. 

Peter Garrett receives and honorary doctorate

Recognised for his contributions to Australian music, environmental conservation, reconciliation with indigenous Australians and public service through his achievements as a singer, activist, advocate and politician, Mr Garrett will be conferred to the degree of Doctor of Laws “honoris causa” at University House at 3pm.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.