Gilmore man charged with child exploitation
A GILMORE man was charged after police found child exploitation material on several devices in his home yesterday (Tuesday, February 5).
The 33-year-old faces five counts of possessing child exploitation material.
He faces the ACT Magistrate’s Court today.
