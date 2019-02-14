Gundaroo Drive gets two more lanes

GUNDAROO Drive, between Gungahlin Drive and the Barton Highway, is getting an additional lane in each direction.

The 2.45 kilometres of work will begin tomorrow (Friday, February 15).

The work will also include an off-road shared paths, LED streetlights, improved bus facilities, noise walls and on-road cycle lanes.

Jeremy Smith of Transport Canberra and City Services says westbound traffic (Belconnen bound) will be moved onto the new carriageway between Nudurr Drive and the Barton Highway whilst eastbound traffic (Gungahlin bound) will remain as is.

“Traffic will still be one way in each direction, leaving the two lanes on either side of the median closed to ensure safety of our workers,” he says.