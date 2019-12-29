Holiday movie / ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (PG)

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG) **

THIS is the second mutation from a computer game to the big screen. Originality ain’t in it.

The same human characters find they need to play the game again. Why? The explanation is complex and unnecessary. They’re back in 100 per cent fantasyland where they must survive unimaginable perils if they are to get home to reality. So they survive and come home. Plot summarised.

It’s rather a bore. It has no need to be credible, which is just as well, ‘cos it ain’t. Credible, that is. The best I can say about it is that it’s a noisy, vigorous statement of the bleeding obvious – escapism to the max.

The numbers say everything you need to know – estimated budget $US125 million, worldwide box office takings since opening in the US on December 15 – $US363,282,661. And probably growing.

A sequel looks likely.

