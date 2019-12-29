Holiday movie / ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ (PG)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Jumanji: The Next Level”  (PG) **

THIS is the second mutation from a computer game to the big screen. Originality ain’t in it.

The same human characters find they need to play the game again. Why?  The explanation is complex and unnecessary. They’re back in 100 per cent  fantasyland where they must survive unimaginable perils if they are to get home to reality. So they survive and come home. Plot summarised.

It’s rather a bore. It has no need to be credible, which is just as well, ‘cos it ain’t. Credible, that is. The best I can say about it is that it’s a noisy, vigorous statement of the bleeding obvious – escapism to the max. 

The numbers say everything you need to know – estimated budget $US125 million, worldwide box office takings since opening in the US on December 15 – $US363,282,661. And probably growing.

A sequel looks likely. 

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Jumanji: The Next Level"  (PG) **
SUMMARY
2
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleBrave customers foil supermarket robbery
Next articleMovie review / ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (M)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply