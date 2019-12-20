Holiday movie / ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (M)

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (M) *

I’M writing this early on the day after this film began its Canberra season. At the session beginning at noon yesterday (December 19) when I saw it, I counted heads. Ten others. I didn’t vox pop anybody. I listened for any hint of chatter as they walked out. Not a murmur.

Today, it’s screening at 34 sessions at Canberra ’s six multiplex cinemas.

How did I feel about it? Not a lot. The character I enjoyed most was Chewbacca (played in a sort of gorilla suit by Joonas Suitomo from Finland ). Chewie speaks quite often, in a language that no earthling could hope to comprehend.

Dialogue that earthlings can understand is a different kettle of fish. In this film, it might provide data for a doctoral thesis for some smart student with a first degree in statistics, discussing tables of frequencies of actual speaking, the number of words in each speech and, most importantly, the numbers of syllables and letters in the words. Not a lot, in any category.

The film’s principal character is the handsome young woman Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, who often communicates with her mouth closed and her eyes wide open so you can tell what she’s thinking.

Rey possesses powers that, were they generally manifested in women, might lead to an immediate drop in the numbers of real-world rapes and domestic violence. Rey can get results by extending a hand in the direction of something she fears or doesn’t like or wants to move and lo! It will be so. Her costumes are always white except when they get soiled or bloodstained.

The bad guys mostly wear black uniforms and obey commands given by General Prude, played by Richard E Grant looking rather like he’d had half a lemon for lunch.

Also in the film are the late Carrie Fisher (archival footage) as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford (uncredited) as Han Solo. Recycled parts, methinks.

JJ Abrams directed and co-wrote the film with Chris Terrio (who also plays the voice of Colonel Ackbar).

A venerable-looking Mark Hamill plays Luke Skywalker. Adam Driver, who’s getting lots of work in lots of movies these days (as well he might; he’s a talented actor) plays Kylo Ren, who has the hots, after the climactic military moment, for Rey.

The film’s reported budget was $US200 million. Is it worth it? More importantly, will you enjoy it? There is a cohort of diehard “Star Wars” enthusiasts who enthuse about the nine titles so far unleashed on the public. After a midnight screening, my step-daughter in Melbourne commented on Facebook: “Just got home – 2.45am. Worth it!”

There’s a rumour around that after “The Rise of Skywalker” there will be no more titles ever in the “Star Wars” franchise. I’ll believe that when I don’t see it!

At all cinemas – take your pick of 34 sessions daily!