Inaugural art prize draws hundreds of entries

IT’S all go at Megalo Print Studio + Gallery in Kingston as the excited staff gear up for the for the opening of the inaugural Megalo International Print Prize exhibition tonight.

With a first prize of $10,000 and a second prize of $5000, it has attracted 367 works from 246 artists who come from 31 countries as far away as Poland and the Ukraine.

The exhibition is made up of works across a broad range of printmaking techniques including, woodcut, lithography, engraving, linocut, screen prints and mezzotints.

The judging panel, comprising Jane Kinsman (from the NGA), renowned printmaker Basil Hall and Megalo director Ingeborg Hansen, has selected 37 finalists, listed below but the official award announcements will be made on March 15 and voting in the People’s Choice Award starts today.

The 2019 finalists are: Kay Abude (Australia), Antonia Aitken (Australia), Surya Bajracharya (Australia), Marcin Bialis (Poland), Darren Bryant (Australia), Marilou Chagnaud (France), Kyle Chaput (US) Erica Chung (Singapore), Mehdi Darvishi (Iran), Agata Derda (Canada), Olesya Dzhurayeva (Ukraine), Dianne Fogwell (Australia), David Frazer (Australia), Silvi Glattauer (Australia), Robert Hague (Australia), Rew Hanks (Australia), Nicola Hooper (Australia), Kyoko Imazu (Japan), Marketa Kemp (Australia), Theo Kontaxis (Greece), Damon Kowarsky (Australia), Natalia Kwiatkowska (Poland), David Nixon (Australia), Arata Nojima (Japan) Glenda Orr (Australia), Jim Pavlidis (Australia), Sumi Perera (Sri Lanka/UK), Karol Pomykala (Poland), Belinda Reid (Australia), Luisa Romeo (Australia), Annika Romeyn (Australia), Qiaoyi Shi (US), Elmari Steyn (Australia), Anna Trojanowska (Poland), Jared Wickware (US), Cleo Wilkinson (Australia) and Katy Woodroffe (Australia).

Megalo International Print Prize exhibition, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, open Tuesday to Saturday, until April 6.