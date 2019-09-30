Inspirational Kirsty wins a national award

By
Helen Musa
-
Kirsty Budding

KIRSTY Budding of Canberra’s Budding Theatre was announced as “YMag Woman of the Year” at a glitzy event on the Gold Coast over the weekend (Saturday, September 28). 

Also honoured was gender expert and former member of the Royal Australian Navy, Jennifer Wittwer, who received a “Most Inspirational Y” Award.

The national YAwards, created by Australian women’s empowerment magazine “YMag”, aim to “celebrate, encourage and inspire successful and aspiring women across Australia”.

Jennifer Wittwer

Earlier in the evening, for her work with Budding Theatre, in particular education programs and productions for children and teens, artistic achievements and charitable giving, Budding was honoured with a community award and the “Rising Star Award”, which celebrates the achievements of “women representing the next generation of future leaders”. Then, at the end of the night, she was announced as the overall winner.

Budding, in accepting the award, said she was looking forward to growing Budding Theatre to offer a wider range of programs and opportunities, including a new talent agency to provide professional opportunities for children and teens to act on stage and screen.

As well, she said, she was planning to launch a “Theatre & Wine Appreciation” course for adults.

 

 

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

