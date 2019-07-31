Kerry’s the winner of choice in big exhibition

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA region artist Kerry McInnis has been announced as the winner of the People’s Choice Award at this year’s “Salon des Refusés” exhibition, the alternative Archibald & Wynne Prize selection, held annually at the National Trust’s SH Ervin Gallery in Sydney.

The People’s Choice Award winner is voted by visitors to the annual exhibition and McInnis won the prize for her portrait of fellow artist Harrie Fasher, a prize-winning sculptor who shot to fame when she exhibited her impression of the charge of the 4th Light Horse Brigade at Beersheba, “The Last Charge” in the 2017 Sculpture by the Sea at Bondi, and later locally at Sculpture in the Paddock.

Sydney managing partner of the award’s long-time sponsor, law firm Holding Redlich, Stephen Trew, made the announcement at the gallery, wishing McInnis, who is a former shortlistee for the Archibald, the very best for her future creative projects.

“This is an eye-catching work that is full of character and personality,” Mr Trew said.

“Congratulations to Kerry for achieving the People’s Choice Award recognition.”

Kerry McInnis will next exhibit her work in the show, “Farewell Whiskers Creek” at Wagner Contemporary gallery, 2 Hampden Street, Paddington, Sydney, August 2-22.