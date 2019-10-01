Little Dove sweeps the awards at Sydney Fringe

A moment from ‘Evangeline’

CANBERRA director Chenoeh Miller and her company Little Dove Theatre Art have triumphed at the Sydney Fringe Festival, taking out the Best in Theatre Award, NIDA’s Director of the Year Award and the Festival Director’s Award.

The awards were made for the production of “Evangeline” (or, “The Grief that does not speak Whispers the o’er fraught heart, and bids it break”) which won a 2016 Canberra Critics Circle award for its Canberra premiere.

Chenoeh Miller and Gregor Murray

One Sydney reviewer at the festival wrote, “Chenoeh Miller’s work left the audience sitting stunned in their seats.”

The production also involved fellow Canberrans, Gregor Murray and performer Alison McGregor.

A Butoh-inspired work that explores the dark side of connection, it looks at what happens  when personal bonds are severed and the individual is left alone to deal with heartbreak.

Little Dove Theatre Art was founded in 2006 by Miller, with the aim of creating theatrical experiences that would inspire and transform audiences. Its aesthetic is based on a mix of theatrical genres, including Butoh dance, live art and contemporary performance and the ensemble has garnered international awards.

The company’s first production was “Six Women Standing in Front of a White Wall” at La Boite Theatre in Brisbane in 2006, later seen at Canberra’s Multicultural Fringe.

Later productions included “Six Billion Love”, “ Cordelia”, “Rohallah and Tristan: A Song for the Superior Man”.

