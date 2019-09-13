Man approaches child at Belconnen school

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for a man who might have tattoo on the left side of his neck after he allegedly approached a child at a Belconnen school last week.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, approached a child near the fence of a Belconnen school at about 12pm on Wednesday, September 4.

He then ran to a black Subaru SUV before leaving the area.

Police are describing the man as Caucasian in appearance, about 183cm (6’0”) tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.

He was wearing a green polo shirt, navy blue shorts, brown boots and a green backpack at the time of the alleged child approach.

Police urge anyone who recognises this man, or who may have information about the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6435284.