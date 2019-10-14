Man rams car into police vehicle in Fairbairn

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN rammed his car into a police vehicle after police officers woke him in it at Fairbairn early this morning (October 14). 

Police found the man, a 25-year-old, asleep in a Toyota, which is believed to have been stolen, with no number plates at about 4am.

When the man was woken by police he attempted to drive away, colliding with the police vehicle.

Shortly after he was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Inside the car police located a replica firearm and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The man was charged with disqualified driving, drug driving and breach of bail. He will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBrave Raiders home to Labor’s two-finger clap
Next articleBreathless playing in afternoon of musical delights
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply