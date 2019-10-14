Man rams car into police vehicle in Fairbairn

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN rammed his car into a police vehicle after police officers woke him in it at Fairbairn early this morning (October 14).

Police found the man, a 25-year-old, asleep in a Toyota, which is believed to have been stolen, with no number plates at about 4am.

When the man was woken by police he attempted to drive away, colliding with the police vehicle.

Shortly after he was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

Inside the car police located a replica firearm and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The man was charged with disqualified driving, drug driving and breach of bail. He will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court.