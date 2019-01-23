Marcus’ simple message for the long weekend

OFFICER in charge of traffic operations, sergeant Marcus Boorman has a simple message for motorists driving over the Australia Day long weekend.

“Allow plenty of time to arrive and don’t rush. If you’re drinking, don’t drive. And look after your mates; there is no greater responsibility than being the designated driver,” he says.

“It’s simple.”

From Friday, January 25, to Monday, January 28, all speed, seatbelt and mobile phone offences will incur double demerit points, while all other traffic infringements will incur one additional demerit point.

Mr Boorman says his officers won’t be taking a break this long weekend.

“If you’re thinking of chancing it, you’ll get caught,” he says.