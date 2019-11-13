More people arrested for ‘ice’ supply

FOLLOWING the arrest of multiple “ice suppliers” in Queanbeyan last week, two people were arrested in the Goulburn area yesterday (November 13). 

After extensive investigations, which are not said to be in relation to the Queanbeyan arrests, officers arrested a 53-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in a Goulburn carpark over the alleged involvement in the supply of “ice”.

The woman was allegedly found with drugs in her possession, and then, shortly after, strike force investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Goulburn and a home in Marulan.

Officers located and seized drugs, fireworks, electronic surveillance equipment, cash and mobile phones.

The woman has been charged with 44 counts of supply prohibited drugs, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, one count of supply commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and possess prohibited drug.

The man has been charged with five counts of supply prohibited drugs, possess prohibited drug and handle explosives (fireworks) without permit.

Both will appear before the Goulburn Local Court today.

