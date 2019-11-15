Movie review / ‘Ford v Ferrari’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Ford v Ferrari” (M) *** and a half

IN this rev-head thriller based on a conflicting moment in motor-racing history, Matt Damon heads the cast list playing car-builder Carroll Shelby. 

But the real human star is Christian Bale as Ken Miles, the English engineer and driver who drove the Ford-engined GT40 to victory ahead of the Ferrari team in the 1966 Le Mans 24-hour sports car race.

Jez and John-Henry Butterworth have provided director James Mangold with a screenplay that kind-of cleaves to real history in telling the story about Henry Ford II’s determination to defeat Enzo Ferrari at Le Mans. It’s a good story and Mangold has done a good job of staging the racing sequences although purists may complain about little niggly elements such as the large number of close-ups of gear-changes and tachos and speedos as the cars do their stuff.

The film also looks at the off-track people and events involved in the preparations for the contest. If there’s a villain, it has to be Leo Beebe (Josh Lucas), the Ford sycophant with ambitions. Catriona Balfe is a sweet Mollie Miles and Noah Jupe is likeable as young Peter Miles. Ray McKinnon is the workshop genius Phil Remington who could fix anything. And Tracy Letts does great bombast as Henry Ford II striving to be as good as his famous dad.

At all cinemas

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Ford v Ferrari" (M) *** and a half
SUMMARY
3.5
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘Marriage Story’ (MA)
Next articleWhen firies call Morrison out on climate change, he should listen
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply