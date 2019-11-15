Movie review / ‘Marriage Story’ (MA)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Marriage Story” (MA) ***

NOAH Baumbach has written and directed this fictive drama exemplifying what can happen in the US when a husband or a wife feels that it’s time to end the partnership.

Why do theatrical director Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) decide that their marriage is over? The screenplay hurtles down a path defined not by the end of love but by a determination to follow the decision right to its end. In the middle of the dispute, little Henry (Azhy Robertson) adds a poignant dimension.

Divorce can be amicable or a minefield of dispute, recrimination, grief, discomfort, anger and sorrow, delivered in this case with an ongoing discomfort about the absence of causation’s details. 

Is Baumbach simply listing the travails besetting the family? Is he telling a cautionary tale to warn filmgoers to think carefully before jumping over the precipice? 

The film makes much of not only the essentially adversarial nature of divorce, but also of the parasitical contribution to the mix of legal advisers lured by breathtakingly-high hourly fees.

Driver’s performance is outstanding, manifesting Charlie’s conflicts where he is the more aggrieved participant. Johansson’s performance too is admirable, yet leaving us wondering why Nicole is determined to persist; a sense of predictability often comes close to the film’s surface, without actually coming to fruition. Alan Alda is effective as Charlie’s wise old legal counsel.

“Marriage Story” has brought Baumbach several nominations for peer-group awards.

At Dendy

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Marriage Story" (MA) ***
SUMMARY
3
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘The Torture Report’ (M)
Next articleMovie review / ‘Ford v Ferrari’ (M)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply