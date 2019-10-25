Movie review / ‘Promised’ (PG)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Promised” (PG) **

THIS Melbourne-sited Italian family drama is the debut film written and directed by Nick Conidi with a consortium of 10 producers, of which three are members of the Conidi family. 

Its fundamental proposition is that in 1953, when the fathers of then-five-year-old Robert (Daniel Berini as an adult) and newly-born Angela (Antoinette Iesue) come to marriageable age, agree that they will be married.

“Promised” doesn’t show the years between that agreement and its implementation. It spends most of its 97 minutes showing how customs inherited from its Italian heritage affected the lives of two people who grew up in the personal freedoms that characterise our Australian society, now chafing about parental insistence on fulfilling a promise that hindsight contends should never have been made.

The principal thesis of the drama is that the family honour expressed in the agreement must prevail, for the benefit and comfort not of the two people most directly concerned but for their fathers. Now, that’s a pretty tough proposition. 

In 1979, Angela is enjoying a relationship with Tom (Santo Tripodi). Robert, now with a law degree from Oxford, is a friend. What befell love in a marriage stage-managed by fathers? Separate bedrooms. Angela’s choice.

The acting isn’t what drags “Promised” down. The cast does what it can to make it work. For the filmgoer, the screenplay offers little to alleviate the boredom. The clangy, thumpy, soundtrack is intrusive. I came away from it concluding that the Conidi family felt compelled to tell a story to which their creative skills simply were not up to.

At Palace Electric

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Promised" (PG) **
SUMMARY
2
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleThunderstorms sound damaging weather warnings for Canberra
Next articleMovie review / ‘Blinded by the Light’ (PG)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply