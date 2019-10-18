Movie review / ‘Slam’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Slam” (M) *** and a half

PARTHO Sen-Gupta. A name quite unfamiliar to Australian cinephiles. But it seems likely that if he stays in Australia, he’ll become better known to us.

“Slam” is his third film as writer/director. It’s topical, provocative, credible, a compelling example of movie-making craft, above all, in this anxious era of Islamic confrontation, challenging. These elements will reward filmgoers valuing cerebral stimulation no less highly than mere entertainment.

Sydney café owner Ricky (Adam Bakri) is a Muslim refugee who has assimilated well into Australian culture. In contrast, his sister Ameena (Danielle Horvat), a hijab-wearing, politicised slam poet unafraid to air her views about Australian society, has vanished, possibly after appearing on TV reading a resounding reminder of what Muslims have contributed to Australia. 

The poem, which the late Australian spoken-word poet Candy Royalle wrote specially for the film, is a cracker deserving wider promulgation, a confronting, savage and poignant reminder that the lands that millennia ago cradled European civilisation, we nowadays call the Middle East.

It falls to Senior Constable Hendricks at Bankstown Police Station to lead the search for Ameena. Delivering what becomes the film’s principal dramatic thread, Rachael Blake’s performance of Hendricks achieves as high a pinnacle of the acting profession as any filmgoer might wish ever to see.

Without proselytising for Islam, “Slam” equitably observes people of whatever faith in a society that embraces all the known faiths and those recently invented for questionable reasons. Ricky’s pregnant wife Sally (Rebecca Breeds) was born a McLeary, which is more than a token statement of assimilation. 

At Dendy

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Slam" (M) *** and a half
SUMMARY
3.5
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘Zombieland 2: Double Tap’ (MA)
Next articleLethal safety warning for ACT caravan owners 
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply