Movie review / ‘The Good Liar’ (MA)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“The Good Liar” MA ****

TO get the most from Bill Condon’s film adaptation of Nicholas Searle’s novel, it’s helpful to be aware that its denouement embodies a sort of reverse McGuffin (an object, device or event that serves to keep the plot in motion despite usually lacking intrinsic importance).

All I’m prepared to tell you is that it’s a beaut and knowing that much about the story will be beneficial to watching it. At least, that was what I was feeling as I watched conman Roy (Ian McKellen) preparing to swindle Betty (Helen Mirren) of all her funds and possessions. 

I knew that Betty had a McGuffin up her sleeve, but not what form it was going to take. That knowledge sharpened the tensions growing in me as I waited for it to burst out and reveal itself. And I hope that knowing this much will do the same for you.

“The Good Liar” unfolds in 2009. It begins on an internet dating site. It starts to coalesce when Roy meets Betty for the first time in a restaurant. Both are in their seventies. The friendship grows. She’s not on for a sexual romp; he doesn’t press her. She allows him into her house after he falls over. Stephen her grandson (Russell Tovey) doubts the wisdom of such a concession toward a stranger. As well he might, because Roy and his accountant pal Vincent (Jim Carter) are building a big swindle against a quartet of equally bent investors. 

That much of the plot will, I hope, sharpen your appetite for what is a quite delightful, intense combination of thriller and romantic styles. You will be in the presence of two of British cinema’s greats each in top form. McKellen is just on the credible side of seedy. Approaching her mid-70s, Mirren is luminously lovely as a generous and mysteriously simple woman who asks little for herself.

Until…

“Vengeance is mine, saith the Lord” (Deuteronomy 32:35). And it’s a dish best served cold. Enjoy.

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"The Good Liar" MA ****
SUMMARY
4
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleMovie review / ‘The Addams Family’ (PG)
Next article‘Deceptive’ plumbers fined for false advertising
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply