No holds barred with Butterfield’s comedy

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“RAW” comedian Isaac Butterfield returns to Canberra this weekend with an hour of sharp social observations of the society people live in today— the good, the bad and the ugly.

Known as the comedian who doesn’t hold back, Butterfield hails from suburban Newcastle, he started his stand up career in pubs and clubs performing to crowds of as few as three people.

Now, with an impressive 872,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel and over 60 million views, he also has 276,000 followers on Instagram 400,000 followers, he sold out this year at Perth Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

He even put himself up on YouTube to become PM before the recent federal election.

It’s not his first visit to Canberra, where he has a swag of fans for a brand of comedy covering “all the topics that would otherwise get him fired from any normal job.”

“Isaac Butterfield: Why So Serious?” Kambri Precinct, ANU, 7.30pm, Saturday, August 24. Bookings to moshtix.com.au