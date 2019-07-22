Organ scholar bound for Britain

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly wrap of who’s doing what in the arts in Canberra.

BRILLIANT, young, Canberra-raised organist Jonathan Lee is about to head to Britain, where he has been appointed organ scholar at Hereford Cathedral. He currently holds the position of John Perrin organ scholar at Wesley Uniting Church where he will perform organ music under the title “Prelude for a Traveller” on Sunday, August 4, at 3pm. Book at trybooking.com. Proceeds and donations will support Lee’s travel to the UK.

“MACRO Organic” is a group exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre curated by Karena Keys, featuring Clare Poppi, Harry Boyd, Shannon Donahue, Melinda Heal, Elisabeth Kruger, Hayley Lander, Rosalind Lemoh, Chris Sutevski and Lia Tajcner, each artist focusing on the natural world. Meantime, “Diverse Perspectives” is another exhibition highlighting the photographic explorations of teenager Josh Thurecht-Luckham. Both shows open at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Thursday, August 1, from 6pm and continue until Saturday, August 31.

“Young Picasso”… at Palace Electric.

“YOUNG Picasso” is a new documentary directed by Phil Grabsky that looks at the artist’s path to genius. The film offers a look into his masterpieces, with insight from historians, curators, letters from friends and lovers, and notably from Picasso’s own grandson, Olivier Widmaier Picasso. At Palace Electric Cinemas from August 1.

ANU historians Tessa Morris-Suzuki and Anthony Reid have something in common – they also write novels as, respectively, TJ Alexander and Tony Reid. Morris-Suzuki’s new true crime novel “The Searcher” will be launched in a discussion with Reid, author of the historical novel “Mataram”, about what happens when historians take the leap from factual history writing to fiction. At Muse café, East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm, Sunday, July 28. Book at musecanberra.com.au

M16 Artspace, formerly the Griffith Primary School but now a labyrinth of artists’ studios, galleries and community arts organisations such as NatureArt Lab, Canberra Art Workshop, Hands-On Studio, the Artists Society of Canberra and studioMAP, is holding its annual Open Studio, accompanied by bubbly, beer and jazz by Tilt Trio at 21 Blaxland Crescent, from 11am on Saturday, August 3.

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble performs an Australian premiere of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in a rare chamber version arranged by W Watts for flute and string sextet, along with a flute sextet by Boccherini and Mozart’s String Quartet in D minor, at Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, August 8. Book at australianhaydn.com.au or at the door.