Peeping at life on the nature strip

Thea Katauskas’ 2019 oil on canvas “White gums, Forrest”… ANCA Gallery until May 19.

IN “On the Verge”, two graduates from the ANU School of Art & Design, Thea Katauskas and Susan Banks, turn the spotlight on to the overlooked life of the nature strip, noting the invisible human interventions and activities that maintain the life of Canberra, as well as the thriving nature that persists while being hemmed by roadways and built environments. At ANCA Gallery, Dickson, until May 19.

Soprano Sarahlouise Owens presenting a “kooky cabaret”, May 8. Photo: Peter Hislop

SOPRANO Sarahlouise Owens joins pianist Katherine Day to present “A Potty Teaparty – Kooky Cabaret”, exploring some of the eccentric song repertoire by composers Bernstein, Poulenc, Argento and Walton, whose humour rebelled against accepted standards. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, May 8. Tickets at the door.

David Finnigan presents “You’re Safe Til 2024”, May 7. Photo: Leanne Dixon

CANBERRA-trained theatre artist David Finnigan asked 30 scientists: “What’s the most important change happening in the world today?” and got some extraordinary answers, now captured in the documentary film, “You’re Safe Til 2024”, billed as “an unlikely documentary in sounds, stories and beats”. Backed by soundscapes from DJ/producer Reuben Ingall, Finnigan will present a live screening in Smiths Alternative, 76 Alinga St Civic, 8.30pm, Tuesday, May 7. Book at smithsalternative.com

American saxophonist Branford Marsalis… Llewellyn Hall, May 11. Photo: Palma Kolansky

AMERICAN saxophonist Branford Marsalis will appear with the Australian Chamber Orchestra, performing a Latin American-inspired program featuring the music of Villa-Lobos, Piazzolla, and Ginastera. Marsalis’ performances will alternate with principal violin, Satu Vänskä, who will also direct the concert. At Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, May 11. Book at aco.com.au

BRINDABELLA Orchestra, under the baton of 2016 “CityNews” Artist of the Year Alpha Gregory, will perform pieces by Gershwin, Bach, Grieg, Gounod, Massenet and others in at the Weston Community Hub Neighbourhood Hall, corner of  Gritten and Hilder Streets, Weston, 2pm, Sunday, May 5. Entry by paper-note donation.

Phoenix Baroque Trio, from left, Christian Lillicrap, Dan Russell and Christopher Bennett.

PHOENIX Baroque Trio will be in Canberra with “The Baroque Bizarre”, quirky, intoxicating and virtuosic works by master composers Bach and Vivaldi, and just-as-impressive works by composers Castello, Biber and Schmelzer. At the Larry Sitsky Room, ANU School of Music, 7pm, Thursday, May 9. Book at phoenixcollective.com.au or 0402 544016.

SELBY & Friends will pay tribute to the music of that complex couple Clara and Robert Schumann and their devoted friend, Johannes Brahms, in “Love & Devotion”, where director Kathryn Selby will be joined by young violinist Grace Clifford and cellist Timo-Veikko Valve. At Llewellyn Hall, Monday, May 6. Book at selbyandfriends.com.au

