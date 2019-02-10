Rabbit ‘removal’ closes Goorooyarroo

GOOROOYARROO and the Throsby offset area will close to the public for the “removal” of rabbits and hares, according to ACT Parks and Conservation.

As part of the removal, poison baiting, harbour removal and shooting will be carried out by rangers from midnight tomorrow, Tuesday, February 12, until 9am, Friday.

ACT Parks and Conservation director Daniel Iglesias says the removal is necessary for the 801 hectare expansion of the Mulligans Flat woodland sanctuary.

“The larger Sanctuary will provide greater protection for larger populations of reintroduced species,” he says.

“Rabbit and hare management is the first priority for pest animal control before we start targeting foxes and feral cats.

“The closure includes the entire Goorooyarroo nature reserve and we strongly encourage the public to not access the reserve in this time.”