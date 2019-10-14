Radio stations ready to face the digital future

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RADIO Canberra, the home of 2CC and 2CA, is ready to tackle the future of radio after it today (October 14) officially opened Canberra Radio Centre, a new multi-million-dollar, purpose-built studio facility in Crace, said general manager Michael Jones.

“This is a great new facility for our team and an investment that speaks to the strength of radio broadcasting in the nation’s capital city,” Michael said.

“2CA and 2CC now enjoy the very best broadcasting facilities in Australia.”

Michael, who has been with Radio Canberra for about nine years but has been in the radio industry for three decades, said the industry’s changed completely since he first started.

“We’ve seen records, CDs and now everything has moved into digital, which is why this facility is 100 per cent digital technology,” he said

The new “state-of-the-art” facility will be the fifth home for Canberra’s original radio station, 2CA, which began broadcasting in 1931 originally from the back room of an electrical store in Kingston, and the third home for 2CC, Canberra’s second commercial radio station, beginning in 1975.

“This new facility allows us to continue to grow,” said Michael of the new eight radio studios.

“We still have a lot of room for growth and this facility helps us keep up with technological advances.

“There’s so many ways to listen to the radio and the new state-of-the-art equipment allows us to keep up with the many ways that people listen to the radio.”

On hand at the opening was Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, who, before cutting the ribbon and officially declaring the centre open, said the new facility speaks of the strong history of 2CC and 2CA.

“Today, as we go through changes with the rise in popularity of social media and Facebook, radio still has a strong presence,” he said.

“People still love to listen to the radio in their cars or while they’re in the shed tinkering away [because] radio has an unparalleled connection with its community.”

The Canberra Radio Centre also accommodates Canberra’s DAB digital stations, Kix Country, My Canberra Digital, Snow FM Digital and Coles Radio.