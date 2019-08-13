Ramsay launches ‘hands-on’ production course

ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay today (August 13) threw out a challenge to young Canberrans looking for a hands-on career in the entertainment industry.
Mr Ramsay joined staff and students from the Canberra Theatre Centre and the Canberra Institute of Technology to mark the achievements of the first round of graduates from the Certificate III in Live Production and Services.
Describing it as “a first for ACT artists and a massive investment in the Canberra arts landscape”, he also launched a callout for future enrolments in the course, which trains students in lighting, audio and production skills on genuine live shows and offers.