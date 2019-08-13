Ramsay launches ‘hands-on’ production course

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay at VET Program Launch. Photo: Dom Northcott

ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay today (August 13) threw out a challenge to young Canberrans looking for a hands-on career in the entertainment industry.

Mr Ramsay joined staff and students from the Canberra Theatre Centre and the Canberra Institute of Technology to mark the achievements of the first round of graduates from the Certificate III in Live Production and Services.

Describing it as “a first for ACT artists and a massive investment in the Canberra arts landscape”, he also launched a callout for future enrolments in the course, which trains students in lighting, audio and production skills on genuine live shows and offers.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWall: Protect businesses from ‘vegan vandals’
Next articleCanberra ranks sixth for world’s ‘best’ city
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply