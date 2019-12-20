Readers help save animal sanctuary

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN appeal for Whisker Woods, the drought-wracked, not-for-profit animal sanctuary at Williamstown, has raised enough money to get it through summer.

Desperate for help, owner Shannon Mortlock looked to crowdfunding to feed the wild and domestic animals in her care.

In the “CityNews” edition of December 12, a downcast Shannon said she needed about $15,000 to keep the sanctuary going with the prospect of rain by May.

“The response [from the article] has been great and it got our fundraiser over the line, we’ve reached our goal, which is such a huge relief as we can get through summer now,” says 41-year-old Shannon.

“We’ve received some wonderful support, Canberra has been fantastic and will hopefully keep supporting us going forward.

“The help means that I’m not going pay-to-pay wondering how much more feed prices are going to rise.

“I’m worried about the future of the sanctuary if this drought keeps up. It’s been dry for so long it’s hard to even imagine it all coming back to life.”

For this reason, Shannon says ongoing support is always great for the sanctuary.

whiskerwoodssanctuary.com