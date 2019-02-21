‘Remarkable’ kids get a show of their own

THE young people who access Belconnen Youth Centre are a remarkable bunch, so talented that the Belconnen Community Services Youth Engagement Team have devoted a whole gallery to showcase some of the artworks they have created.

The exhibition, “Fountain of Youth”, is filled entirely with work created by young people aged 12-25 and includes individual pieces, collaborative projects and works created in different BCS programs.

The diversity of these young people is reflected in the different mediums displayed in the exhibition – paintings, drawings, digital-art, photographs, costumes, recycled art sculptures and a myriad of inventive handicrafts.

“Fountain of Youth: A mixed media exhibition,” Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, until March 1. .