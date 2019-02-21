“DANCE is actually the first language of our people,” explains dancer David Gulpilil when talking about the new virtual reality film “Carriberrie”. It’s accessible to the public on all devices at the National Film and […]
‘Remarkable’ kids get a show of their own
THE young people who access Belconnen Youth Centre are a remarkable bunch, so talented that the Belconnen Community Services Youth Engagement Team have devoted a whole gallery to showcase some of the artworks they have created.
The exhibition, “Fountain of Youth”, is filled entirely with work created by young people aged 12-25 and includes individual pieces, collaborative projects and works created in different BCS programs.
The diversity of these young people is reflected in the different mediums displayed in the exhibition – paintings, drawings, digital-art, photographs, costumes, recycled art sculptures and a myriad of inventive handicrafts.
“Fountain of Youth: A mixed media exhibition,” Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, until March 1. .
