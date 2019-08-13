Shed opens up some of the best oysters

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Winter is a peak season for oysters farmed in the pristine, turquoise waters the Eurobodalla coast is so well known for. The unique microclimate and clean waters create the oyster’s signature taste and appeal (salty, sweet, creamy),” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

IT’S a rustic, little shed on the water with picturesque views, a peaceful ambience and some of the best oysters in the world.

The Oyster Shed – on the banks of the Clyde River – is my favourite place in Batemans Bay to indulge in succulent Sydney Rock and Pacific Oysters, always full of character, flavour and with a lovely texture.

The folks behind the biz know a thing or two about farming oysters. They’ve been doing so for four generations or so and today own leases 84 to 178 on the Clyde River Estuary. The Oyster Shed is a member of Australia’s Oyster Coast, a collective of this country’s leading oyster growers dedicated to rigorous environmental management systems.

Winter is a peak season for oysters farmed in the pristine, turquoise waters the Eurobodalla coast is so well known for. The shire’s unique microclimate and clean waters that create the oyster’s signature taste and appeal (salty, sweet, creamy) – it’s no surprise they’re found on menus at some of the best restaurants in the capital, NSW and beyond.

At the Oyster Shed, you dine right on the river and are welcome to sit and relax watching the boats and the pelicans go by.

The oysters couldn’t be fresher if they tried. You’re guaranteed a true treat if you order plate-grade Clyde River Sydney Rock Oysters with lemon ($17 dozen) or bistro grade for $15 dozen. We enjoyed ours au naturel on a gorgeous sunny day while sipping on a crisp white wine (byo only). If you prefer, you can order cooked oysters (Kilpatrick are $25 a dozen).

The Oyster Shed also sells oysters to take away. Opened, they will keep for up to 10 days in the fridge. Unopened (still alive in the shell) for up to 2 weeks (don’t refrigerate – it will kill the oyster).

Jade Norris and her husband Greg bought into the business in 2014. Jade is a master shucker, coming third in the 2019 Narooma Oyster Festival’s shucking contest.

The Oyster Shed also sells a lovely range of gourmet products created with love by local and small, regional producers, including Pure Murringo honey, Simply Stirred gourmet dressings and Emilia’s products, including a tartare sauce.

If oysters aren’t your thing, The Farm Gate (associated with the Oyster Shed and at the same location) sells dip platters ($15), salads and sweets, including slices, tarts, muffins and lamingtons (prices vary).

5 Wray Street, North Batemans Bay. Open seven days, 9am to 5pm. Turn off Kings Highway at the first roundabout (heading towards the river) on to Old Punt Road. Turn at the top of the hill into Wray Street. It’s just past the boat hire sheds.