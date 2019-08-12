Singing section grows after period of doubt

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MORE than 100 individual competitors took part in this year’s Australian National Eisteddfod singing section.

Madeline Anderson, Esmeralda Rocha and Sarah Dangers won the three open sections—the Phil Perman Music Theatre Prize, Joan Richards Aria Prize and ArtSong Canberra Prize.

The creation of these three sections in the past two years, with the support of the Australian National Association of Teachers of Singing and ArtSong Canberra, highlight the event’s development and good health after a period when the event seemed in jeopardy.

Adjudicator Sarah Marshall supported the entrants by giving her insights into the vocal industry, the importance of versatility and how singers’ voices develop with age.

The plan is for the competition to grow next year. To that end, the Eisteddfod is in conversation with Canberra Opera to start another new section targeting developing artists, with the aim of bringing developing opera singers back to the capital.

Co-directors Janetta McRae and Elisha Holley declared themselves delighted at the standard of singers this year and Holley told the audience: “The most exciting thing for me is to see the kids growing through the years especially when they become adults”.

The Eisteddfod’s next section will be piano, at Ainslie Arts Centre Hall, August 22-25. The Open competitions, will be held from 2pm on Sunday, August 25. Bookings and program details at nationaleisteddfod.org.au

Singing event winners: