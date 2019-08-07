Six schools compete for story of the year

Helen Musa
​Charnwood-Dunlop School. Photo: Winkipop Media.

AFTER three nights of performances in Canberra last week, six winning schools have been invited to the ACT awards night in September for the opportunity to be nominated for Wakakirri’s story of the year award.

More than 280 schools and 20,000 students across the country are performing in “Wakakirri” this year, with 16 schools taking the stage at the Canberra Theatre last week.

The winners are Mother Teresa Primary School (best thriller or action story award), Rosary Primary School (best popular culture story award), Torrens Primary School (best original story award), Charnwood-Dunlop School (best global awareness story award), Harrison School (best inspirational story award) and Miles Franklin Primary School (best adapted story award).

Mother Teresa Primary School. Photo: Winkipop Media.

All will now get the chance to be nominated for Wakakirri’s top national award, “Story of the Year”.

This year Wakakirri’s National Panel of industry experts includes Emma Watkins (the yellow Wiggle), Andrew McFarlane, Justine Clarke, Alex Papps and Caroline Kaspar.

Wakakirri’s “Story of the Year Award” will be announced on October 17 on Waka TV.

 Wakakirri’s ACT Awards Night will be held at Canberra Theatre on September 3. Bookings from August 23 to canberratheatreventre.com.au or 6275 2700.

