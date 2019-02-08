Staff threatened in Lyons supermarket robbery

STAFF at a Lyons supermarket were threatened with a weapon and demands for cash during an aggravated robbery on Thursday (February 7) evening.

Police say that at about 7.15pm, three men entered the supermarket and threatened staff before fleeing with cash and cigarettes.

Police are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage and anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.