Theatre gives its biggest donation yet

DRAMATIC Productions and Masonicare ACT/NSW joined together today (Wednesday, December 4) for a happy cheque handover in which theatre contributes to charity.

On hand at “HOME” in Queanbeyan were representatives of 12 local charities to hear Richard Bloc, director of Dramatic Productions, announce that as a result of the recent production of “The Producers”, starring TV identity Daryl Somers, $16,281.60 had been raised for Dainere’s Rainbow, The Newborn Intensive Care Foundation, Soldier On, Kippax Uniting Care, Canteen, Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children, Diversity ACT, The Canberra Hospital Foundation, Everyman, GIVIT ACT, RSPCA ACT and HOME Queanbeyan.

This sum he said, had been matched by Masonicare and the grandmaster of Masonicare, Derek Robson, was on hand to join in the handover.

This is the third annual “Dramatic Difference Initiative” presentation and the largest amount raised via the theatre company to date. The initiative, Block believes, is unique to Dramatic Productions and showcases the ability of community theatre to support the work of Canberra’s community, in this case by setting aside $10 per cent of box office sales for all but two nights of their seasons.

Visitors to the event were treated to a brief tour of the accommodation and recreational areas of HOME Queanbeyan, a facility for men and women with mental illness who cannot live independently, or may be at risk of homelessness.