There’s a buzz ahead of the Hive’s open day

Helen Musa
The Hive in Queanbeyan

THE Queanbeyan Hive is a newly restored, bright yellow heritage cottage in the heart of Queanbeyan, facing the council chambers and the Bicentennial Hall.

Self-styled “mum and dad” owners and arts-lovers, Helen and Simon Ferguson, are turning it into a cultural hub for everyone to enjoy and are holding an open day tomorrow, August 10.

There’ll be live music, food and drinks, artworks for sale and fun activities for kids.

The Fergusons have applied for funding from the “My Community Grants program” and hope to get the arts buzzing at The Hive by providing access to the heritage building and its garden for activities ranging from pop-up shops, children’s activities, art shows, workshops, rehearsals, performance, lectures, yoga, discussion, to meetings and more as chosen by the community.

Open Day at “The Hive”, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 10am to 4pm Saturday, August 10. All welcome.

