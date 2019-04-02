Tomorrow’s burns come with a warning

THE ACT Parks and Conservation Service is warning people with asthma or respiratory diseases of tomorrow’s (April 3) prescribed burns in Gordon and Belconnen. 

The conservation service is advising people with asthma or respiratory diseases to stay inside if affected by smoke. A spokesperson says people with asthma in particular should continue their medication and consult their general practitioner if they have any difficulties.

The burns will take place in Gordon, where there will be a 20 hectare burn at Point Hut Hill, and Belconnen, where there will be an eight hectare burn at Diddams Close.

A buffer zone of up to 20 metres will also be created around the complete perimeter of every prescribed burn.

UPDATE: 4.42pm, April 2

DUE to a change in predicted wind direction, tomorrow’s proposed burn at Point Hut Hill in Gordon has been postponed.

The burn in Bruce is still scheduled to go ahead.

CityNews

