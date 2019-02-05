A ROOM in a data centre in Civic has been quarantined following reports of an unknown substance. Firefighters closed off the centre at 51 Allara Street and isolated its occupants at about 4.15pm today (Tuesday, February 5). […]
Triathlon swims into algae problems
HIGH levels of blue-green algae in Lake Burley Griffin’s central basin has created a hurdle for festival organisers ahead of the Proximity Canberra Triathlon Festival this Saturday, February 9.
With the lake off-limits event director Mark Emerton is now calling the event a “dryathlon”.
He says while it’s disappointing the swim leg won’t be able to proceed due to health concerns, racing on the weekend will now revert to a duathlon (run-ride-run) format.
“For the popular corporate and community triathlon event, the 200-metre swim will be replaced by a one kilometre run,” he says.
“I know there’ll be disappointment for those involved in the swim-leg but the weekend forecast looks perfect and we’re still looking forward to a great, fun day, especially for those who have signed up for their first event of this type.”
