Triathlon swims into algae problems

HIGH levels of blue-green algae in Lake Burley Griffin’s central basin has created a hurdle for festival organisers ahead of the Proximity Canberra Triathlon Festival this Saturday, February 9.

With the lake off-limits event director Mark Emerton is now calling the event a “dryathlon”.

He says while it’s disappointing the swim leg won’t be able to proceed due to health concerns, racing on the weekend will now revert to a duathlon (run-ride-run) format.

“For the popular corporate and community triathlon event, the 200-metre swim will be replaced by a one kilometre run,” he says.

“I know there’ll be disappointment for those involved in the swim-leg but the weekend forecast looks perfect and we’re still looking forward to a great, fun day, especially for those who have signed up for their first event of this type.”