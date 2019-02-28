Ute rams into Narrabundah club

TWO men allegedly rammed a white Ford Ranger into Narrabundah’s Spanish Australia Club earlier this month.

Police have now released a face-fit-image of one of the two offenders who used the ute to force entry into the club at about 5.20am on February 11.

A witness saw the man, depicted in the face-fit, at the rear of the club at the time of the ram-raid. He was in the company of another man.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist police can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6362441.