Weston Creek Walk-in Centre opens

A NEW nurse-led walk-in centre has officially opened in Weston Creek today (December 12) and will be able to treat people with minor injuries and illnesses such as sprains and strains.

More than 10 full-time nurses and four full-time administration staff will work at the Weston Creek Walk-in Centre located at 24 Parkinson Street.

The centre will expand its services to maternal and child services when additional space is completed early next year.

A nurse-led walk-in centre is also being planned in Dickson, where the Dickson Community Health Centre will include a walk-in centre in late 2020.