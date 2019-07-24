What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOR the first time the Australian World Orchestra is coming to Canberra. Conducted by Alexander Briger and his sister, the 90-strong orchestra comprises a 50-50 mix of local and international musicians who fly in for a week to perform—and they’re all Aussies! At Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, 7.30pm, July 27. Bookings to australianworldorchestra.com.au or 8283 4527.

“THE Art of Coarse Acting” is a series of comic parodies selected from the “Coarse Acting Shows” series books and made popular through the Edinburgh Festival, now directed by Chris Baldock at Canberra REP Theatre, Acton, July 26 to August 10. Bookings to canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

A MUSIC festival featuring Indian Carnatic music by Vishnudev Namboothiri with Anahita & Aorta will be held at Duffy Primary School, 47 Burrinjuck Crescent, Duffy, 4pm-7.30pm, this Sunday, July 28. Tickets at the door or call 0403 163104 or email cbrcarnatic@gmail.com

RETRO Rock Show Take is a live music journey from the ’50s to the ’80s with memories of J’OK & the Delltones, Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Beatle Mania and the Mersey Beat Era, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Beach Boys and others. At the Canberra Irish Club, Weston, 7pm, Sun, July 28. Bookings to trybooking.com

THE Choir of King’s College Cambridge, will be conducted by Daniel Hyde when it performs for Musica Viva at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, this Thursday, July 25, bookings to musicaviva.com.au

CANBERRA Sinfonia will celebrate its first birthday with one of Haydn’s “Paris” symphonies and Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll”, followed by celebratory refreshments and a bon voyage for conductor Leonard Weiss, soon off to the US. Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, Saturday, July 27. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

“WINTER Song” is billed as an evening of food and music, with pieces being played by musicians such as Bach, Satie, Mozart, and Bruch. At St Bede’s School Hall, Park Lane, Braidwood, 5.30pm, Saturday, July 27. Tickets on sale at the Braidwood Community Bank include dinner.

DENIS Carnahan, the man who produced the State of Origin anthem “That’s In Queensland”, is bringing back his cult live show “Rugby League The Musical”, a blend of songs with videos, live sketch comedy, impersonations and stand-up. The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, Saturday, July 27. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

GREENAWAY Studio will host Melbourne duo Monica Curro on violin and Stefan Cassomenos on piano, to perform selected set of works by Brahms, Beethoven, Greenaway, Grantham, Davidson, Kats-Chernin and Elgar. 7pm, Sunday July 28. Bookings and details at Greenaway studio.com.au

PADMA Menon has “come and try” classes offering an accessible approach to classical Indian dance at her Moving Archetypes Studio Open Day, 19-25 Kembla Street, Fyshwick, 10am-noon, this Sunday, July 28. Free, but bookings and info at movingarchetypes.com.au or 0447 643646.

THE Sass and Tease Collective are reviving their show, “Jay Gatsby Requests”, billed as a rollicking indulgence in the Jazz Age, with guest artists, live music from trad-jazz Dixie ensemble Zackerbilks and an ensemble of emerging burlesque performers. The Abbey, Gold Creek, 6.30pm, Friday, July 26. Bookings to eventopia.co

AGENTS Pena and Murphy, the inspiration for the hugely popular Netflix crime series Narcos, will speak about the rise and fall of the Medellin Cartel and the role they played in bringing down its notorious leader, Columbian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. The evening will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience. Canberra Theatre Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday, July 27. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE superstars of the hit TV Series “Superwog” (as seen on ABC TV and YouTube) are coming to town with an outrageous new show. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Friday, July 26. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AUSTRALIA’S drumming ensemble, Taikoz, joined by dancer Chieko Kojima from Japan, will explore the “immersive” qualities of Japanese drumming in their production, “The Beauty of 8”, named after the flamboyant yokouchi (side-on) style of taiko playing. Canberra Playhouse, 8pm, Thursday, July 25. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

ANU historians Tessa Morris-Suzuki and Anthony Reid have something in common – they also write novels, as, respectively, T.J. Alexander and Tony Reid. Morris-Suzuki’s new true crime novel “The Searcher” will be launched in a discussion with Reid, author of the historical novel, “Mataram”, about what happens when historians take the leap from factual history writing to fiction. Muse café, East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, July 28. Bookings at musecanberra.com.au

POETRY at Manning Clark House this week has poets Fiona McIlroy, Luke Whitington and PS Cottier reading. At 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday, July 25. Tickets at door include nibbles, wine and door prizes.