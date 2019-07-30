Phoebe responds to ‘utopia’ challenge

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts in the City is arts editor HELEN MUSA’s weekly sweep of what’s happening where in the local arts scene.

CANBERRA contemporary jeweller Phoebe Porter has been announced by CraftACT as the 2019 DESIGN Canberra festival designer-in-residence. Porter, who was taught by German-born silversmith Johannes Kuhnen and mentored by Australian jeweller Blanche Tilden was commissioned to create the 2019 signature artwork which will feature in a CraftACT exhibition and throughout the festival’s visual communications during the festival, running from November 4-24. The work will respond to the 2019 festival theme of “utopia” and its celebration of the Bauhaus 100th anniversary.

CANBERRA art-lovers will remember Keith Looby who was ANU Artist in Residence from 1973 to 1974 and Canberra Artist of the Year in 1992. Winning the nation’s biggest prizes, he was also notorious for speaking his mind. Now a new documentary by filmmakers Iain Knight, Merilyn Alt, and Sean Murphy asks whether he deserves another moment in the sun. “Looby” will screen at Canberra Museum and Gallery from 6.30pm-8.30pm, Thursday, August 8. Free but bookings essential to cmag.com.au

I PROGETTI Chamber Choir presents “Brighter than the Sun,” a concert themed around the Assumption of the Virgin, the Catholic festival traditionally observed on August 15. The program features some works specifically composed as tributes to Mary, but they say the performance extends this motif to transcend both religion and spirituality. The High Court of Australia 1.30pm-2.30pm, Sunday, August 4, free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au

FIVE outstanding Year 12 International Baccalaureate music students from Canberra Grammar School – percussionist Peeter Mirlieb, flautist Maddie Pik, trombonist Max Rogers, and guitarist Guan Ming Ou with vocalist/pianist Jesse Lane – will perform excerpts from performances for their Year 12 IB examinations. It is a varied program of music by Ross Edwards, Piazzolla, Chopin, Gilbert & Sullivan and others. Wesley Music Centre, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, August 7. No bookings required. Tickets at the door.

JAZZ stalwart and poet Geoff Page has done the sensible thing and called his newly-‘stabilised’ annual jazz program at Smith’s Alternative, “Geoff’s Jazz at Smiths.” He is full of praise for the expanded venue which, he notes, “has a proper stage, good lighting, a decent upright acoustic piano and a highly skilled sound guy.” It’s coming up on the first Tuesday of the month for the rest of the year, and the first gig will feature pianists Wayne Kelly and Hugh Barrett with Brendan Clarke on bass and Mark Sutton on drums. Bookings advised to smithsalternative.eventsity.com