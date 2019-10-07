Young woman faces kidnapping charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A THIRD person, a 21-year-old woman, will face court for her alleged involvement in forcibly confining a man to a residence in Moncrieff on Wednesday (October 2).

Two men in their twenties are facing charges of kidnapping.

The victim was allegedly released by the offenders after a number of hours.

Following an investigation, the woman was arrested yesterday.

She faces the ACT Magistrates Court charged with kidnapping a person who suffers grievous bodily harm at the time.