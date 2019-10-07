Young woman faces kidnapping charges

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A THIRD person, a 21-year-old woman, will face court for her alleged involvement in forcibly confining a man to a residence in Moncrieff on Wednesday (October 2). 

Two men in their twenties are facing charges of kidnapping.

The victim was allegedly released by the offenders after a number of hours.

Following an investigation, the woman was arrested yesterday.

She faces the ACT Magistrates Court charged with kidnapping a person who suffers grievous bodily harm at the time.

Two men face kidnapping charges

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDays of blossoms and new leaves 
Next articleBarren Texas inspires playful jewellery
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply