YouTube twins boost Indonesian celebrations

BOOKINGS have been extended until tomorrow, August 20, for the annual Australia Indonesia Association winter dinner, marking Indonesia’s Independence Day, the 74th anniversary of independence from the Netherlands.

It’s always a lively party, but this year the familiar live Indonesian music and performances by the Canberra gamelan group and dancers, will be augmented by the appearance of Australian-Indonesian YouTube comedic sensation, “The Connell Twins”, Carly and Christy, raised in Canberra and now an international hit.

As usual, the three course meal features spicy Indonesian offerings cooked by members of the local community. This year’s guest speaker will be Indonesian Ambassador Kristiarto Legowo.

AIA winter dinner 2019, Canberra Deakin Football Club, 3 Grose Street Deakin, 6pm for 6.30pm, this Saturday, August 24, all welcome. Inquiries to Les Boag 0418 210348 (SMS), Bill Rhemrev 0438 881750, or Yetty Daly, 6286 5551.