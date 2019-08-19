YouTube twins boost Indonesian celebrations

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
“The Connell Twins”… Carly and Christy.

BOOKINGS have been extended until tomorrow, August 20, for the annual Australia Indonesia Association winter dinner, marking Indonesia’s Independence Day, the 74th anniversary of independence from the Netherlands.

It’s always a lively party, but this year the familiar live Indonesian music and performances by the Canberra gamelan group and dancers, will be augmented by the appearance of Australian-Indonesian YouTube comedic sensation, “The Connell Twins”, Carly and Christy, raised in Canberra and now an international hit.

As usual, the three course meal features spicy Indonesian offerings cooked by members of the local community. This year’s guest speaker will be Indonesian Ambassador Kristiarto Legowo.

AIA winter dinner 2019, Canberra Deakin Football Club, 3 Grose Street Deakin, 6pm for 6.30pm, this Saturday, August 24, all welcome. Inquiries to Les Boag 0418 210348 (SMS), Bill Rhemrev 0438 881750, or Yetty Daly, 6286 5551.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBlack hole swallows neutron star
Next articleCanberra music honoured in national awards
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply