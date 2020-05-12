ACT cafes to reopen with patron number restrictions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The ACT will lift restrictions on cafes and restaurants from midnight on Friday, allowing venues to seat up to 10 patrons at one time if they can follow physical distancing.

“This is the first, small recovery step for the industry and it is understood that it will only be economic for a small proportion of businesses,” says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“The number of patrons will be gradually increased over the coming months in line with the national plan, making it economic for more businesses over time.

“Local hospitality businesses are encouraged to only reopen if the model works for them. Choosing to remain takeaway only for now will have no impact on their ability to consider reopening as the maximum seated occupancy increases in the coming months.

“This measure will provide learnings from those that choose to open under these restrictions as we continue to work with the hospitality industry on their COVID-safe transition plan.”

The Chief Minister said there were examples over the weekend of people pushing the boundaries, and placing themselves at risk by not following physical distancing guidance.

“Lifting all the restrictions outlined in step one of the framework at once could have led to even more examples of this kind of behaviour,” he said.

“We know people are excited to leave their homes, but for the time being, we still have to hold back on the activities that we used to do over the weekend.

“Staying at home as much as possible and avoiding large crowds is still the best way to protect yourself, and your family, from any potential risk of infection.

“We again ask Canberrans to remember four requirements in any situation they face in the coming weeks:

Avoid large crowds – gather in groups of no more than 10 people

Keep 1.5 metres apart whenever possible

Continue good hand hygiene

Stay home if you are sick and get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

“By doing these four things, Canberrans will be supporting the Government’s efforts to keep people safe and out of our hospitals.”