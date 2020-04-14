ACT unemployment rates expected to double

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AT this stage of the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment rates are expected to double in the ACT, says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

The initial indications are that the unemployment rate will double from about 2.9 per cent to 6 per cent, says Mr Barr.

“We have about 1 per cent of all of the registrations for JobSeeker since we’ve been in the period of economic shut down. That would indicate that there about 6000 additional people unemployed in the ACT,” he says.

But, he says, the economy will rebound and it will recover.

“For some people this may be the first time they’ve experienced unemployment in their lives,” he says.

“There will be new job opportunities that emerge but it might take a little time. We need to brace ourselves for a long journey back.”