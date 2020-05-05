Artsday / NFSA takes an online ‘Deep Dive’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Film and Sound Archive is taking a “Deep Dive” with a series of that name, changing every Thursday, where they’ll publish previously unreleased recordings of top on-site events, and establish connections between them and the NFSA collection, as well as other audio-visual content online. Running now is a Q&A with film author David Stratton. He visited the archive last year to discuss his book “101 Marvellous Movies You May Have Missed” and his thoughts on hidden gems in Australian film history. Visit nfsa.gov.au

IN Episode 6 of “Coronavlog with Van De Stool”, Canberra-raised comedienne Queenie van de Zandt’s silly alter-ego Jan covers how trauma can affect our bodies, how she’s going to celebrate having two people come over to her house, and how good an interpretive dancer she really is. Watch on Vimeo.

GOOD news that the Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA), while physically closed, is working to bring some of its programs to life in a digital format. Art lovers can now visit the museum in its virtual tour, and explore all current exhibitions, including the National Photography Prize 2020, James Tylor’s “Economics of Water” and Glenda Mackay’s “Detritus”. Visit mamalbury.com.au

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council’s Cultural Services are on the lookout for craft experiences online and have recommended “ClassBento”, an initiative co-founded by John Tabari which offers live-streamed artisan classes together with a craft box of materials and resources delivered straight to your door. Visit classbento.com.au

LATER this week in ACO HomeCasts and in celebration of Brahms’ birthday, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is releasing a concert performance of artistic director Richard Tognetti and principal cello Timo-Veikko Valve performing Brahms’s epic “Double Concerto” with the orchestra, filmed at the Sydney Opera House in 2019. Visit aco.com.au