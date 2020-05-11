Arts organisations to get an extra $1 million

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FURTHER to recent announcements of “Homefront” funding to 66 selected artists, Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay has now announced that the ACT government will invest up to $1 million in Canberra’s arts organisations impacted by COVID-19.

The eligible arts organisations are specifically the currently-funded “key arts and program organisations”, which will be invited by government to submit proposals for support by demonstrating their financial need this calendar year.

“The arts are going to play an important role in our community’s recovery from COVID-19,” Minister Ramsay said, adding, “By providing an additional $1 million investment to arts organisations now, we are saving jobs, investing in their long-term viability and preparing the arts sector to provide leadership as we emerge and recover from the pandemic.”

Proposals will be due on May 22 and the basis for assessment will be support already received through the Australian government, if any, lost revenue and the desired outcome of keeping Canberrans employed and our arts sector viable.

This new investment now brings the ACT government’s support package for the arts to just under $2.2 million, including the $500,000 already allocated to “Homefront” grants and complete rent relief for six months to artists and art organisations occupying ACT government-owned properties.