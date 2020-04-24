Artsday / ACO brings Anzac into homes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra’s “ACO Home to Home” digital season will see musician Ike See revealing his talents on both violin and piano in this performance of Manuel Ponce’s “Estrellita”, filmed from his home. Visit aco.com.au/acohomecasts at 7pm, Friday, April 24.

THEN tomorrow, Saturday, they’re running an epic multimedia production that interweaves music, spoken word and striking visual imagery “ACO in Concert: Reflections on Gallipoli”, created by Richard Tognetti, Neil Armfield and Nigel Jamieson. Visit aco.com.au/acohomecasts at 6pm, April 25.

TO commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, as well as Anzac Day, the Royal Australian Mint has released two limited-edition collectible coins, as well as a new circulating $2 coin, designed by Australian artist Tony Dean. The silver proof coin depicts a young woman raising her arms, releasing doves and origami cranes into the sky. The dove is a symbol of peace, while origami cranes are synonymous with the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima. Visit ramint.gov.au or call 1300 652 020.

THE original closing date of May 14 for the 2020 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has been moved to October 29. With $50,000 for first prize, $10,000 for second, $5,000 for third, the Emerging Songwriter Prize of $5,000 and 10 runner-up prizes of $1,000, the aim is to help songwriters financially and get their music heard by both industry tastemakers and music fans. Visit vandayoungsongcomp.com for information.

AUSTRALIAN National Capital Artists have opened their first two online exhibitions, “Reflections” oil paintings by ANCA studio artist Rowan Kane and “Tree Conversations”, presented in partnership with Wagga Wagga Art Gallery and featuring Ann McMahon, Belinda Jessup, Bev Moxon, Christine Appleby, Deb Faeyrglenn, Dotti Le Sage, Jenny Manning, Karyn Fearnside, Katherine White, Liz Perry, Marli Popple, Monique Van Nieuwland, Nancy Tingey, Ola Robertson, Rachel Develin, Sharon Peoples, Susan Hey, Rozalie Sherwood and Wendy Dodd. Visit anca.net.au/whats-on until May 6.

EASILY the most exotic offering of the weekend will be the “Cyber Sex Ball” being staged by Ballroom Australia & New Zealand. It’s part of an international movement that calls to mind the promotion of the Lambada as the “safe sex” dance during the HIV crisis. The ball will involve Zoom battles between dancers, called “Walkers” and “Watchers” viewing the live-streamed event on Facebook or Instagram. Guidelines are here and on Instagram @ballroomaustralia, where the ball will stream from 7pm, Saturday, April 25.

BEAVER Galleries, normally at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, has gone live with an online shop where you can purchase hand-crafted products by Australian designers and makers from a carefully curated selection of glass, jewellery, ceramics, wood, metal and textiles. Visit shopbeavergalleries.com